'Are you admitting to a federal crime?' Daughter's testimony adds new wrinkle to Michele Fiore fraud trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The federal fraud trial of former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore developed a new wrinkle when Fiore's daughter appeared to incriminate herself on the stand.

Fiore is on trial after a federal indictment alleged she used charitable donations and campaign funds for personal expenses, including her daughter's wedding. She was charged with four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Sheena Siegel, Fiore's daughter, was called as a witness for the defense on Tuesday. However, during cross-examination by federal prosecutor Alexander Gottfried, Siegel made a statement that could cause problems for her in the future.

Siegel was asked if she signed checks from Fiore's political action committee, Future for Nevadans, to her personal bank account and told the court she could have written one of the checks herself — which would be a federal crime.

Fiore’s daughter, Sheena Siegel testified to signing a check from the PAC to her personal account.



Federal prosecutors say this is a federal crime.



The judge suggested getting counsel for Siegel, because she may have possibly incriminated her on the stand.@KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) October 1, 2024

ALEXANDER GOTTFRIED: Between 2018 and 2021, am I correct in saying your mother wrote over $212,000 in checks from that PAC [Future for Nevadans] account to your personal bank account?

SHEENA SIEGEL: I'm not sure. Once again it didn't go into my personal bank account.

GOTTFRIED: But it was over $212,000 from that PAC account.

SIEGEL: It's possible, but it wouldn't have gone to me.

GOTTFRIED: Can you zoom in on a check from Jan. 16, 2018? Is that a check for $2,500 from Future For Nevadans to you, personally?

SIEGEL: Yes.

GOTTFRIED: Can you zoom in on the check from Jan. 30, 2018? Is that a check written from Future For Nevadans written to you, personally?

SIEGEL: Yes. For the ice cream social.

GOTTFRIED: [referring to another exhibit] Is this a check from Future For Nevadans for $650?

SIEGEL: Yes. For Easter eggs.

GOTTFRIED: Can you go to the check dated Feb. 27, 2018? Is this a check written from Future For Nevadans to you for $1,500?

SIEGEL: Yes.

GOTTFRIED: There's no memo line on that. Did your mother sign it?

SIEGEL: I could have written it myself.

GOTTFRIED: Is that legal?

SIEGEL: No.

GOTTFRIED: Are you admitting to a federal crime?

This prompted a swift objection from Fiore's attorney, Michael Sanft, and Judge Jennifer Dorsey called for a sidebar to address what had just happened.

Federal prosecutors later explained that Siegel had an immunity deal in place that would have protected her from campaign finance violations.

Siegel has a really serious look. I just saw her wipe a tear off her face.



Fiore doesn’t look too happy either. She had been in high spirits about the trial last week.@KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) October 1, 2024

Prosecutors now believe, based on her testimony, that Siegel either perjured herself in federal court or during previous grand jury proceedings, which they say violated the terms of her agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

They're going to ask the judge to strike Siegel's testimony from the record, but it is likely Fiore's daughter will now face charges herself.

Gottfried told the court he never intended his questioning to lead Siegel to incriminate herself, but said she unexpectedly went against her previous sworn testimony.

Prosecutors say the immunity agreement is “null and void” because they believe she lied.



Now the question: could Siegel face federal charges now for perjury, campaign finance misuse and co-conspiring with her mother to defraud donors? @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) October 1, 2024

When she returned to the stand, Siegel pleaded the fifth to all further questions and was whisked away by an attorney, who'd been summoned to court after her potentially incriminating admission. (Her lawyer was in Florida so an attorney was appointed to her for the rest of Tuesday's court proceedings.)

Fiore, who is currently Nye County's justice of the peace, has pleaded not guilty. She was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of her trial, which began last Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Closing arguments in the case could come as soon as Wednesday, when the court is also expected to consider a motion to strike Siegel's testimony from the trial record. That decision could affect whether or not Fiore takes the stand in her own defense.

