Oakland Athletics postpone unveiling new Las Vegas ballpark renderings after deaths of 2 Nevada troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland Athletics have postponed their plans to unveil fresh renderings of their proposed $1.5 billion ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

A press release earlier this week said the new plans would be unveiled at UNLV on Monday. However, Friday afternoon brought a statement from the A's that the event would be postponed in light of the killings of two Nevada State Police troopers this week.

"Our hearts are with the Nevada law enforcement community and the loved ones of the fallen state troopers," a statement from the Athletics organization reads. "In light of this tragedy, we will postpone our event... We extend our sincere condolences to the community and will be making a donation to support the families."

The team recently received permission from Major League Baseball owners to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas. Plans are for the new ballpark — which would go at the current site of the Tropicana Las Vegas resort — to be ready for the 2028 baseball season.

Also at Monday's event will be Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill, and UNLV President Keith Whitfield.

Danish architect Bjarke Ingles is expected to be the lead designer for the stadium. His firm — Bjarke Ingles Group — had plans in place to create a waterfront ballpark in Oakland for the A's but funding for that deal didn't work out.

In Nevada, the A's were able to secure up to $380 million in public funds for the new Strip ballpark.