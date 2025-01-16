Areas similar to Las Vegas suburbs are more prone to wildfires, says UNLV research. Here's why.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Places in the west that are especially at risk to wildfire destruction are Urban Wildland Interfaces (UWI) — transition zones between unoccupied and urban land.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, the UWIs grows at a rate of 2 million acres per year. Here in Nevada, anywhere from 45 to 60% of our houses are built in that zone.

"In the past couple decades or so, more and more folks are moving into those wildland urban interfaces. And it makes sense, because beautiful, you're sort of here at the edge of the city," UNLV Economist Nicholas Irwin told Channel 13.

Irwin's research covers natural disasters and real-estate. From his work, he's learned big wildfires don't necessarily stop development even in risky areas.

"We see there's sort of a change in the pace of construction, but it's so small, and we're building so many units in these high risk areas that it is almost insignificant," Irwin said.

Here in Southern Nevada, Blue Diamond and Mount Charleston might be considered examples of UWIs.

Locals may remember 2013 when the Carpenter 1 Fire burned more than 28,000 acres.

"If we decide to build housing in a place that may be at higher risk, the market needs to account for that. And I think our research shows that the market doesn't really account for these risks very well," Irwin said.

The risk of wildfire is already difficult to calculate.

It all depends on factors like drought, heat, wind, moisture and more. That risk can change yearly, monthly or even daily. The type of ecosystem you’re in also plays a role, but even our desert landscape is flammable. And those areas are increasingly developed as housing demand remains high.

"Anytime we start to encroach on these areas that have, for you know, all of recorded history, or predating even humans, they would catch fire and burn," Irwin explained.

"When we start entering in there, it makes those fires that previously could have been burned out and much easier contained, much more costly to us."

Data shows wildfires are becoming more severe. In fact nine out of 10 of the costliest ones in our country have happened since 2017.

With the Los Angeles wildfires burning in our neighbor state, here in Southern Nevada the question is: how do we account for our high housing demand while balancing the risks of developing areas that may become more wildfire prone in the years to come?

“Where this is going to matter for us, especially in Southern Nevada, is thinking about risks and future climate risks, and because we know insurers will start to care about this a lot more," Irwin said.

