APS rescues over 40 animals from poor conditions at illegal Henderson organization

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Animal Protection Services removed more than 40 animals from a home where officials say they were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

The animals recovered included dogs, cats, birds, turtles, ferrets, and more. Officials noted some of the animals needed urgent medical care.

WATCH | Over 40 animals rescued from poor conditions at illegal Henderson organization

Over 40 animals rescued from poor conditions at illegal Henderson organization

We first brought you this story on Thursday, when APS responded to the home after receiving a call for service. Investigators discovered a nonprofit animal organization was being run out of the residence, which violates city ordinances.

Sources indicate a rescue called Street to Sanctuary was operating out of the house. Cat towers and cages were left outside the property following the response.

It remains unclear how long the operation was running or how the conditions deteriorated to this point. I stopped by the house hoping to speak with the person running the rescue, but no one answered.

City of Henderson

The person responsible is expected to be cited as the investigation continues.

APS has all of the animals in its care. They will eventually be placed up for adoption once they are healthy.

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