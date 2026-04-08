LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An apartment complex next to UNLV is now promising pest control services for a tenant who said he's been dealing with cockroaches in his studio unit for two weeks. They confirmed to Channel 13 that the unit will get a visit from pest control on Thursday, April 9.

Alex Ocasio and his friend who he sublets the unit from reached out to Channel 13 after they say nothing was being done to resolve the issue.

WATCH| Mary Kielar attempts to talk to apartment complex about roach issues

Getting results: Apartment management vows pest control service after tenant reaches out to Channel 13 about roaches

They got the framework and tips on getting their complaint to management at the Avenue 965 apartments from our first-ever Let's Talk: Ask a Lawyer Phone Bank last week.

Channel 13 partnered with Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the Nevada State Bar for the phone bank.

The day after that, we talked with Michael Wendlberger, Directing Attorney of Legal Aid Center's Pro Bono Project.

"I would immediately notify the landlord in writing. Not go on the portal and make a request but in writing," said Wendlberger.

Channel 13 went to Ocasio's apartment unit and saw what he's been dealing with.

He said, "I get my little spray laser gun and try to kill them right there on the spot!"

Ocasio walked our crew around his studio apartment and pointed out roaches next to his toilet, in his bathtub, and on his ceiling.

In a statement, Advanced Management Group said it "takes resident concerns seriously, and it is never our intent for anyone in our communities to experience unresolved maintenance issues."

Channel 13 connected him to Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada in case he needs more help going forward.