Antisemitic graffiti on Ft. Apache, Charleston leads to gathering, push back from community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a shocking display to many, antisemitic graffiti was discovered Wednesday morning along a busy stretch of Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas.

KTNV Antisemitic graffiti on a wall on Fort Apache and Charleston Boulevard.

One of the messages painted on a stretch of divider wall near Fort Apache and Charleston Boulevard said, "death 2 Jews." Another message read, "free Gaza."

Wednesday morning, about two dozen gathered to push back against the hateful messages and to support the Las Vegas Valley's Jewish community.

"We have to stand up," said Morin Morim, a Las Vegas resident born in Israel. "This breaks my heart because Las Vegas is my home. We have to do something. We can't sit and wait."

KTNV Antisemitic graffiti on a wall on Fort Apache and Charleston Boulevard covered.

Morim, who has two young children, said she worries about her children's safety in America, something she didn't worry about until recently. Following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, fighting has persisted in and around Gaza, which has led to mass casualties.

Jolie Brislin, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League in Nevada, says hateful rhetoric and attacks have increased in the U.S. recently.

She says Las Vegas has seen the same.

"It feels like it's triage with the incidents that we're seeing in the community and in schools," Brislin said. "We have Jewish students who are feeling intimidated right now. It's not acceptable."

In a statement, Metro police indicated that the incident along Fort Apache is being investigated by the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center.

They asked anyone with information to call the SNCTC at 702-828-7777.

