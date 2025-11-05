Answering some of your questions about emergency food distribution in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the government shutdown continues and hundreds of thousands of Nevadans found their access to SNAP benefits unavailable, we've seen the long lines at food distributions and food pantries across the Valley.

We've also received messages like this one into our newsroom, asking about the options for resources if you're unable to physically make it to a food distribution location:

So I reached out to several organizations to see if I could find an answer for you.

Answering some of your questions about emergency food distribution

The City of Las Vegas told me they've posted help that's available on their X account. They also have a list of available places where those who need food can go on their website.

While most of those locations listed didn't specify about those who could not physically make it there, Desert Springs Community Resource Center does say that "authorized representatives may pick up for one household" at their food pantry.

Catholic Charities said that, while they do have an existing program for seniors who receive weekly meals, they're referring non-senior clients who do not have transportation to Nevada 211 for services.

Beth Martino, CEO of Three Square Food Bank, says they're also doing everything they can to ensure every Nevadan has access to food.

"We'll also be expanding our home delivery programs for those who have transportation challenges or mobility issues that would prevent them from getting out into the community," Martino said at a press conference on Monday.

On Thursday, Nov. 6, there will be emergency food distributions happening at the following locations:

YMCA Heinrich, 830 a.m. to 10 a.m

4141 Meadows Ln., Las Vegas

4141 Meadows Ln., Las Vegas Veterans and Community Resource Center, 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

3090 E. Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas

3090 E. Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas Neighborhood Recreation Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1638 N. Bruce St., North Las Vegas

For the most up-to-date information on resources available here in our Valley, you can also find a comprehensive list on our website here.

