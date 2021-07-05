Animal Foundation takes in 200+ stray animals before holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation says it has taken in 211 stray animals since July 1.

Each year, the Animal Foundation takes in hundreds of animals each year around the Fourth of July holiday.

Many pets run away from their home during the holiday because they become scared by fireworks.

The Animal Foundation is waiving reclaiming fees through July 10.

How did your dog do during the fireworks? 🎆



Lost a pet? Go here to find out what steps to take: https://t.co/21F3LH96qi



Found a pet? Go here to see what you should do: https://t.co/SMTEr2bMaM pic.twitter.com/0sAM3rnqv4 — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) July 5, 2021

The Animal Foundation says it will provide an update on number of strays it has taken in later today.