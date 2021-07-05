Watch
Animal Foundation takes in 200+ stray animals before holiday

Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation says it has taken in 211 stray animals since July 1.

Each year, the Animal Foundation takes in hundreds of animals each year around the Fourth of July holiday.

Many pets run away from their home during the holiday because they become scared by fireworks.

The Animal Foundation is waiving reclaiming fees through July 10.

The Animal Foundation says it will provide an update on number of strays it has taken in later today.

