Animal Foundation now says five dogs have died from respiratory illnesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five dogs have now died after contracting a highly contagious bacteria called Strep Zoo.

Last week, The Animal Foundation reported a "spike" in canine respiratory diseases, like Strep Zoo, in the Las Vegas valley. At the time, officials said one dog was humanely euthanized on Oct. 15 while another dog died from the disease directly.

On Tuesday, foundation officials said that since Oct. 15, five dogs have had "severe clinical signs consistent with Strep Zoo". They said of the five, two were humanely euthanized and three died. Test results are still pending for three of the dogs.

Foundation officials said all dogs at the shelter that were known to have been exposed to the dogs with Strep Zoo have been placed in quarantine for seven days. They added that their veterinary team has started treatment for all the dogs in their care with an antibiotic to prevent the bacteria from spreading.

Signs of Strep Zoo include coughing, nasal discharge, fever, lethargy, labored breathing, and coughing blood. Foundation officials said that can quickly lead to pneumonia and death and that you should contact your veterinarian if your dog is showing symptoms of Strep Zoo.

According to The Animal Foundation, there are 110 dogs that "need to get out of the shelter as soon as possible to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious bacteria."

If you're interested in adopting a dog, you can learn more here.