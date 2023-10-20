Two dogs dead following reports of increase in 'canine respiratory diseases' in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation has reported a "spike" in canine respiratory diseases among dogs in the Las Vegas valley.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, the foundation says its veterinarians are seeing an increase in the "highly contagious Strep Zoo and Canine Pneumovirus" in valley dogs.

Shelter veterinarians say one dog was "humanely euthanized" on Sunday, Oct. 15, and later tested positive for Strep Zoo. Another dog died from the disease directly.

Veterinarians at The Animal Foundation are seeing an increase in dogs with the highly contagious Strep Zoo and Canine Pneumovirus. All known exposed dogs at the shelter have been placed in isolation for 10 to 14 days.



Strep Zoo, a bacterial infection, can lead to various symptoms in affected dogs, including fever, lethargy, coughing, and other respiratory diseases. Immediate veterinary care is recommended if symptoms are observed.

Clinical signs of Canine Pneumovirus in dogs may present as "coughing and nasal discharge" and can even progress to pneumonia. There is no preventative vaccine, and dogs do not have a natural immunity to it.

TAF officials say all known exposed dogs at the shelter will be isolated for 10 to 14 days and have already started a course of antibiotics. All dogs are reportedly "doing fine."

The City of Las Vegas has also weighed in on the issue, saying that Animal Protection Services is "doing what they can" to limit the number of dogs at the shelter. Officers will return lost dogs with microchips to their owners rather than bringing them to the shelter.

TAF is holding an "urgent adoption event" on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, to help get as many dogs as possible out of the shelter. During the event, all adoption fees will be waived.

"Please come directly to our adoptions building from 11 to 7," TAF noted in a release. "Team members will be ready to assist you."