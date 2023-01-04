Animal advocates call for Las Vegas City Council to enforce Animal Foundation contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Animal rights activists are planning a rally in front of City Hall on Wednesday morning, ahead of the Las Vegas City Council meeting.

Nevada Voters for Animals and No Kill Las Vegas will demand that city leaders enforce the contract they have with The Animal Foundation, Southern Nevada's publicly funded shelter, to take in strays and owner surrenders.

Advocates said The Animal Foundation's current policies require individuals to book an appointment to surrender a pet or turn in a stray. The process can take up to four weeks, which organizers believe leads to more abandoned animals on the streets and challenges in owners finding lost pets.

The group will demand that the city enforce its contract with The Animal Foundation to take in animals during normal operating hours.

In recent months, the shelter has been plagued by reports of understaffing and bad conditions. An outbreak of illness in the shelter prompted leaders to change operating hours and, for a time, pause dog adoptions.

In September, city Councilwoman Victoria Seaman made a surprise inspection at The Animal Foundation and said she was appalled by the conditions the animals were living in. She vowed to make drastic changes. However, at a rally in October, organizers with No-Kill Las Vegas and Nevada Voters for Animals were critical of city leaders, saying those in power have been well aware of issues at the shelter for some time.

Animal supporters will meet at the steps of City Hall at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday before speaking during the public input portion of the City Council meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. City Council members have issues regarding animal services on the meeting agenda.

KTNV is sending a crew to the rally and the meeting and will share updates on any developments.