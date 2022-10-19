Crisis at The Animal Foundation discussed at Las Vegas City Council

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For weeks, we've been uncovering an escalating crisis at The Animal Foundation.

Former employees at the shelter say it's been plagued by inexperienced leadership, too many animals, and not enough staff.

The Las Vegas City Council will discuss the status of the shelter at its meeting on Wednesday.

The Animal Foundation is the largest open intake shelter in the country. It's funded using millions of tax dollars from the City of Las Vegas, Clark County, and North Las Vegas. So when reports of the unsanitary conditions inside the shelter started coming to light, it captured many people's attention.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman called for the City to address conditions at the shelter after documenting conditions within the shelter at a surprise inspection. Shortly after that, City Manager Jorge Cervantes put the shelter on notice that it was in violation of its contract.

The council is expected to hear public comment on some of the biggest issues at the shelter. That includes a mass resignation of eight employees last month. Those staff members said they decided to walk out because of staff shortages, high turnover, low wages, and lack of support from leadership.

Former employees have come forward, telling 13 Investigates they were asked to write up false reports to make it seem like the shelter had things under control.

Weeks after the walkout, the shelter announced that nearly 80 of its dogs were showing signs of canine pneumovirus, a highly contagious respiratory illness. Shelter officials said they were taking precautions to prevent the virus from spreading to other animals.

Animal Control and the City Attorney's Office are also expected to give presentations about the shelter at the City Council meeting.