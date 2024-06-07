Animal advocates question charges against couple accused of animal hoarding and abuse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back in April, Channel 13 received an email from a concerned woman who claimed she knew about a situation where many animals were in danger.

She tipped us off to thehoarding caseinvolving a few hundred animals. Eventually, our call back to her led to the investigation.

While more charges were filed recently against the suspects, she and a rescue group wonder if there could have been more.

"This guy has cost about $2,000 already," said Kacey Brunson with Vegas Friends of Guinea Pig Rescue.

The rescue is caring for some of the guinea pigs rescued from a hoarding case in Las Vegas involving about 200 animals.

"Most from the Animal Foundation, took most of the ones from Boulder City," she said.

Some of them went to rescues and fosters.

"I did lose one," Brunson said.

Suspects Carolyn Luke and Timothy Miller now face a slew of charges. Fourteen felony animal cruelty charges were originally field, and this week, 16 more were filedin Clark County for the dogs found dead in a hotel room and their home.

Megan Callahan's mother was friends with Luke, and she knew what was going on. Callahan got in touch with Channel 13, who put her in contact with an animal rights group. Soon after, the investigation began after the couple was pulled over in Boulder City with a car full of animals.

"It is crazy because it is so much worse than we thought," she said.

She and Brunson believe more charges could have been filed against the couple.

"What about the rest of the small animals? There were so many animals in such worse shape," Callahan said.

"Little disappointed that all the charges were all for the dogs and there was no mention of the guinea pigs found deceased," Brunson added.

Search warrants led officers to find 42 dead animals at the home, including 30 guinea pigs.

"You have enough exposure for these folks when you are talking about potential 30 years to get them to plea guilty and have some accountability," said former district attorney David Roger.

Roger weighed in on the concern, saying the cost may have played a role as a necropsy, or autopsy, on each animal adds up.

"There is a cost/benefit analysis, and now you look at these folks, the male is 79 years old, female is 72 years old, you have the potential of 30 years in prison," he said. "There comes a point when you are spending money for show. In the end, these folks will spend a couple years in prison, maybe."

He said more charges could be possible, but not likely.

"I love dogs. I am curious as to the mental state of these people," he said.

Channel 13 reached out to the Clark County District Attorney's Office, but we have not heard back.