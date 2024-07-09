Amid turmoil, senior Democrats sticking with President Joe Biden

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden's debate performance — and the resulting calls for him to quit his bid for re-election — are not shared by local Democratic seniors, the chair of the Senior Demoratic Caucus told KTNV Channel 13 on Monday.

Donna West said she and members of her caucus still support Biden, who she credited with lowering prescription drug costs and advocating for a plan to extend the life of Social Security.

"I absolutely know he can do the job," West said. "Joe Biden is the first president in decades to address issues for people like me and members of my caucus ... I know he can do the job. He has a record to run on. I firmly support him and so do members of the caucus."

West said she does door-to-door canvassing and hears concerns about prices for everything from drugs, to groceries and gasoline. However, she said people aren't talking about Biden's age or his debate performance, when he struggled to finish sentences and often misspoke.

West said her concerns were allayed when she saw Biden campaigning vigorously after the debate, doing an interview with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos and campaigning over the weekend.

On Monday morning, the president called in to "Morning Joe" on MSNBC.

"Even immediately after [the debate] when he went to the watch party, all through this last week or so, every day, Joe Biden has proven that he's the Joe Biden that we love and support and are going to work very hard to re-elect," she said.

Asked about Biden's age and how it affects his campaign performance, West said the issue is more complicated than just a number.

"Aging affects all of us differently and that's something that members of my caucus know," she said. "And so, to just say, 'he's 81. That number is not good' isn't taking into account what the person's capable of."

On Monday evening, the White House released a letter explaining that a neurologist who visited the White House in January was not there to see Biden. According to the letter, Dr. Kevin Canard — the neurology consultant to the White House Medical Unit — provides care to all military personnel assigned to the building.

"President Biden has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical," wrote Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, the physician to the president.

White House physician letter by stevesebelius on Scribd

Congressional reaction

So far, six Democratic members of the House have called on Biden to quit the race: Lloyd Doggett of Texas, Raul Grijalva of Arizona, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Mike Quigley of Illinois, Angie Craig of Minnesota and Adam Smith of Washington state.

The Washington Post reported that U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is trying to assemble a group of Democratic colleagues to ask Biden to quit as well.

Biden declined to step aside in a letter sent to Congress, and vehemently repeated his intention to stick with the race in his call to MSNBC Monday.

In Nevada, no member of the delegation has called on Biden to quit and most have been completely supportive.

"President Joe Biden is the nominee and has been selected by millions of voters across this country including voters here in Nevada," Rep. Steven Horsford said in a statement. "The voters in Nevada care about a thriving and equitable economy, taking on big corporations to lower costs and protecting the hard fought freedoms, rights and opportunities we've earned. They're focused on moving forward and reject the divisive politics of those who would like to take us back."

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, in a post on X, said simply; "Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination in a landslide because he fights for working people in this country. He's always had Nevadans' backs, whether it's on the picket lines, protecting our personal freedoms, or lowering costs — now it's time for us to have his."

But Rep. Susie Lee was more skeptical in her own statement, issued in response to an inquiry from Channel 13.

“I expressed serious concerns after the debate and I still have them," Lee said in the statement. "Whether President Biden remains on the ticket is his decision, not mine. He needs to prove to the American public that he can do the job for four more years. I do know that President Biden has brought America historic infrastructure investments, new jobs, and lower prescription drug and healthcare costs."

Candidate visits

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Las Vegas on Tuesday, her sixth visit in 2024.

Biden himself is scheduled to spend three days in Las Vegas next week, making speeches to the NAACP annual convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and speaking to the annual conference of Unidos US at the MGM Grand.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scheduled to speak to the annual Freedom Fest conference on Friday at Caesars Palace. Kennedy's campaign announced last week it had gathered enough signatures to get on the November ballot, although it still faces a lawsuit claiming he's ineligible to run as an independent candidate because he appears as the nominee of various other parties in different states.