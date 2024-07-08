President Joe Biden traveling to Las Vegas, speaking at two conferences

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden is coming back to the Las Vegas valley.

On Sunday, the White House announced Biden will travel to Southern Nevada on Monday, July 15th.

On Tuesday, July 16, he is scheduled to speak during the 115th NAACP National Convention to "discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to advancing racial justice and equity for all Americans, including Black Americans."

The convention is scheduled to be at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and this year's theme is "All In" with the goal to "reaffirm our commitment to using our collective ingenuity, creativity, and strength to continue the fight for civil rights and social justice."

The convention is scheduled to run from July 11 through 17 and you can learn more here.

On Wednesday, July 17, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at the UnidosUS Annual Conference on the administration's "historic accomplishments including lowering prescription drug costs for America's seniors, lowering the Latino uninsured rate, and creating a Latino small business boom."

That convention is at the MGM Grand and is scheduled to run from July 15 through 17.

According to the convention's website, they are expecting over 1,500 people to attend and have over 100 speakers, including Biden. Organizers say it is "one of the largest gatherings of Latinos and allies committed to increasing opportunity and driving social justice for the Latino community."

Biden's visit will be about a week after Vice President Kamala Harris, who is set to visit the valley this week for a campaign event that focuses on Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.

Harris and Biden have made multiple visits to Nevada since January. Nevada is considered a swing state that could play a vital role in this year's election.

There has been some debate among Democrats on whether Biden should remain the party's presidential candidate following the presidential debate.

According to the Associated Press, on Sunday, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries convened top committee lawmakers to "assess their views". That included Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, and Rep. Mark Takano of California. Some leaders have mentioned Biden should step aside while others, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, have argued that Biden should remain the party's choice.

WATCH: Breaking down ABC News' Friday night interview with President Biden

Breaking down ABC News' Friday night interview with President Biden

Looking at the other side of the aisle, former President Donald Trump has also visited the valley at least three times since January. The most recent was on June 9.

Michael Whatley, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, also recently visited Las Vegas and says the party needs volunteers to monitor the 2024 elections.

Whatley said his goal is to get 5,000 volunteers in Nevada and 100,000 nationwide.