Allegiant Stadium workers pushing to unionize in midst of Super Bowl LVIII preparations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the midst of Super Bowl 58 preparations at Allegiant Stadium, workers at the venue are pushing to unionize.

During a press conference Tuesday morning inside the culinary union headquarters, AFL-CIO Sports Council, UNITE HERE, the NFL Players Association came together and called on Allegiant stadium to allow its workers to unionize.

"The thing that is so puzzling here is that when the Raiders were in Oakland, all these jobs were union. Not a problem. They come to Las Vegas, they get $750 million and yet, almost all the jobs are non-union, and they are not good jobs," said D. Taylor, President of UNITE HERE.

Officials claim the Raiders stadium is one of the highest grossing venues in the country and said workers deserve to get rewarded accordingly.

There are roughly 1,500 non-union workers at Allegiant right now, which includes; cashiers, ushers,maintenance and concession personnel.

Workers we spoke with said they would like to unionize to get better pay, health benefits and working conditions.

“The stadium makes all the money, and they don’t share, or even appreciate, or showing that they appreciate, us for doing all the hard work. They just reap all the benefits and pay us minimum," said Florenda Tullao, Lead cashier at Allegiant Stadium.

“We hear about the Raiders making record sales...Allegiant Stadium number one in the nation but—at least for me for two years—I haven’t had any increase in pay, any benefits," said David Martinez, cashier at Allegiant Stadium.

Taylor said a letter was sent to 27 different Allegiant Stadium service providers and asked they agree to a card check/neutrality agreement, which will allow workers to determine if they wish to be represented by a union.

We reached out to stadium representation for comment but did not get a response in time for this report.