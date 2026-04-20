Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas named Stadium of the Year for 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been named Pollstar's "Stadium of the Year" for 2026, highlighting the venue's exceptional programming, world-class guest experience, and significant contributions to the live entertainment industry.

The Pollstar Awards recognize the top tours, venues, and industry leaders across more than 40 categories.

Allegiant Stadium competed against some of the nation's most iconic venues, including Fenway Park, MetLife Stadium, Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and Soldier Field.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and partners, and to the fans and guests who make this venue so special,” said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders. “Mark Davis built Allegiant Stadium with a vision to deliver world-class experiences at every touchpoint, from seamless entry and innovative technology to unforgettable moments on and off the field. We’re proud to continue raising the bar and showcasing what Las Vegas can and has been delivering on a global stage.”

Allegiant Stadium continues to generate a significant economic impact for the city. According to the Las Vegas Raiders Impact Report for 2025, 62% of visitors came to Las Vegas specifically for a live sporting, music or entertainment event at Allegiant Stadium, resulting in an estimated $1.1 billion in economic impact.

Live music and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium earned more than $281 million in gross revenue during the 2025 calendar year. Concerts throughout the year included AC/DC, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, Shakira, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Chris Brown, and Paul McCartney.

The year also included WrestleMania 41, the most successful WrestleMania in history, and championship boxing with Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford, setting new records for attendance and live-event revenue.

The stadium will continue to feature a full calendar of major events for the remainder of 2026, including Morgan Wallen, BTS, Fuerza Regida, Ed Sheeran, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, The R&B Tour – Starring Usher Raymond and Chris Brown, and Foo Fighters, and more.

The award-winning venue is also the future host-site for the 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship, and the 2028 NCAA Men’s Final Four and Super Bowl LXIII.

