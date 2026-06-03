All dogs rescued during animal cruelty investigation in Mesquite now suitable for adoption, police say

MESQUITE (KTNV) — More than 100 dogs rescued during an animal cruelty investigation in Mesquite have been deemed healthy and suitable for adoption, the Mesquite Police Department said Wednesday.

It's a story we first brought you last month, after authorities rescued 77 dogs from an RV on May 15. Another 33 were rescued during the arrest of two people four days later.

"Thanks to an incredible outpouring of support, five rescue organizations and animal welfare partners have stepped forward to help provide these dogs with a second chance at life," police said in a press release.

According to police, Henderson Animal Care and Control, Pawsitive Difference Las Vegas, Path 4 Paws, the Humane Society of Northern Utah, and RSQ Dogs+ of St. George helped care for and rehome the dogs.

Police said only 19 dogs remain at the Mesquite Animal Shelter, mostly mothers and puppies.

This outcome would not have been possible without the dedication of our Animal Control Officers, shelter staff, rescue partners, veterinarians, volunteers, and community members who donated supplies, time, and money. Your support has made a tremendous difference in the lives of these animals," police said. "Thank you, Mesquite, for once again demonstrating the compassion and generosity that make our community so special."

Police said they and Mesquite Animal Control had responded to numerous complaints over the past few months about a home with "an excessive number of dogs."

Police said the owner of the dogs, identified as Giustino Laudando, violated city animal ordinances and was issued multiple citations. According to police, Laudando was arrested on two separate occasions for failing to comply with the cited violations.

Laudando was evicted from his residence earlier this year and stated at the time that he would be leaving Nevada with the animals. Police said officers learned that he stayed in the area on Bureau of Land Management property outside of city limits.

Laudando returned to Mesquite on May 15, police said, and was contacted by MPD and animal control officers. He was cited again for violations related to animal welfare and city code compliance.

Officers with MPD and animal control located and recovered 77 dogs from his RV, with many of them requiring "extensive medical attention" due to the conditions they were found in, police said. After being rescued, one dog gave birth to four puppies.

Police said that Laudando and Michelle Santos were both arrested on eight felony counts of animal cruelty and more than 100 counts of animal neglect, a misdemeanor.