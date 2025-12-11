Advanced EMT graduates ready to address Southern Nevada's first responder shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 20 students graduate Thursday from Clark County's Advanced EMT training program, completing a rigorous nine-week academy designed to strengthen the pipeline of first responders in Southern Nevada.

I followed up with the students set to learn what graduating from the program means to them:

The 2 p.m. graduation ceremony marked a milestone for Clark County's ongoing EMT Academy, with the first class of advanced-level EMTs receiving their certificates alongside attending families. Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Fire Assistant Chief Mack Travis delivered remarks to the graduates.

The graduates, including Paul Bragg, who we first met in October, completed extensive classroom work and field training that builds on their basic EMT academy foundation, completing Clark County's basic-level EMT training before advancing to the higher certification level.

WATCH| That's when I learned just how dire the need is for emergency responders in the valley:

Las Vegas faces critical EMT shortage as training programs work to fill essential roles

The program prepares students for higher-level emergency roles and directly addresses the critical shortage of EMS workers across the region. Clark County currently has one paramedic per 1,033 residents, a shortage that continues to strain emergency services throughout Southern Nevada.

"It puts a heavy burden of responsibility on us because, especially as advanced EMTs, all of that responsibility is gonna fall on us and the paramedics," Bragg said. "But sometimes if a medic isn't on the call yet, we might be the highest level of care on the call until a paramedic arrives, so there's definitely that responsibility there."

The Advanced EMT program involves intensive classroom learning, practical skills training, clinical rotations, and passing both national and state tests. Students must demonstrate proficiency in complex medical procedures and emergency response protocols.

Bragg said the demanding coursework tested him both physically and mentally, but everything clicked into place during patient care rotations. The training requires dedication and perseverance, with students balancing heavy academic loads alongside hands-on skill development.

"You're gonna get out of it what you put into it," Bragg said. "If you try really hard, you apply yourself, you focus on your studies, you learn everything you can, especially from these instructors here who are a wealth of knowledge, you will go far in your career."

The program's intensity reflects the real-world demands EMTs face in emergencies. Students learn to manage stress while making critical decisions that can mean the difference between life and death.

For Bragg, the moment he knew this was his calling came during clinical training when he was treating patients directly.

"I was starting to feel a little burned out by that point in my training, but that's where it all clicked for me," Bragg said. "I realized there's no greater feeling in the world than this. This is what I want to do with my life."

EMTs are often the first on scene at crashes and medical emergencies, making their training crucial for saving lives. The county launched the Advanced EMT academy specifically to prepare more first responders for these critical situations.

After graduation, the new Advanced EMTs will begin internship hours and on-the-job training with ambulance services. This represents a significant step forward in bridging the gap between the community's emergency medical needs and available personnel.

The graduation comes as Southern Nevada continues to grapple with staffing shortages across emergency services, making each new class of trained EMTs vital to community safety and health.

