ACLU takes aim at Clark County over ordinance allowing $1K fine for stopping on pedestrian bridges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An ordinance that makes it a crime for people to stop on pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip is now the subject of a lawsuit against Clark County.

The ordinance passed earlier this year created "Pedestrian Flow Zones" on and around the Strip's pedestrian bridges. Those caught stopping in those areas could be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

Stopping to wait for access to escalators and elevators is the only exception listed in the ordinance, though county and police officials "have suggested enforcement won't occur against selfie-takers," according to the ACLU.

The ACLU says its legal challenge argues the ordinance "is unconstitutionally vague and opens the door to selective and discriminatory enforcement."

In particular, lawyers at the nonprofit civil rights organization claim the ordinance could subject people with disabilities to misdemeanor charges if they stop on one of these bridges.

The ACLU's complaint argues the ordinance violates the 1st and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution, provisions of the Nevada Constitution and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In its lawsuit, the ACLU is representing a Nevadan who uses a wheelchair and another citizen who often plays violin on the Las Vegas Strip.

A spokesperson for the organization said McCallister v. Clark County would be filed in federal court on Friday.

"Making criminals out of ordinary people who stop for even a few moments, like our client who has to stop periodically because she uses a manual wheelchair, is reckless," said ACLU Nevada executive director Athar Haseebullah. "It's Clark County's turn to see us in court."

Reached for comment on Friday, a Clark County spokesperson told Channel 13 the county is unable to comment on pending litigation.