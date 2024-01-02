Clark County Commission passes ordinance preventing stopping on pedestrian bridges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners have unanimously passed an ordinance to prevent people from stopping on pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip.

In November, commissioners introduced the ordinance, which advocated for creating "Pedestrian Flow Zones", which would include pedestrian bridges and up to 20 feet surrounding those areas.

Officials said the ordinance would address safety issues on the Strip. According to a report by UNLV Criminal Justice professor Dr. William H. Sousa, from 2018 to 2022, there was a 23% increase in disorderly calls for service on Las Vegas Boulevard and 11% of those calls were on pedestrian bridges.

Sousa, as well as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andy Walsh, addressed commissioners on Tuesday to reinforce the ordinance would help with safety issues.

"For officers, there's a challenge of not being able to see what's happening on pedestrian bridges when they're on foot patrol or on the street below. Even when they are present on the bridges, officers have the challenge to keep the bridge safe. Without this ordinance, they don't have the tools they need to help stop the atmosphere of disorder that is created when people stop on the bridges," Walsh said. "For some time, we have been concerned about crowd crush with the events on Las Vegas Boulevard. What we see is when the pedestrian bridges get packed, it's difficult for officers to get on those bridges and maintain order."

Walsh also added there have been times when incidents happened on the Strip, like potential active shooter calls, where people congregating on bridges made it difficult for people to escape the perceived danger and for officers to respond.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom asked Walsh if there are cameras on the bridges for officers to keep an eye on things to enforce the ordinance.

"We have a very robust camera system for Las Vegas Boulevard to protect our tourist corridor," Walsh said. "Even when we see something on cameras, getting an officer onto the bridge and responding also takes time."

According to city officials, the ordinance will effect everyone, including street performers. While street performers won't be allowed to stop on pedestrian bridges, city officials stated the performers would still be allowed to perform on the streets below. They added that pedestrian bridges only make up about 6% of sidewalk space on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Despite commissioners approving the ordinance, Athar Haseebullah, the Executive Director of ACLU Nevada said officials can expect litigation to challenge it.

"What you heard is a presentation that suggested there's data around dangerous conduct, negative behavior, and increased elements surrounding crime stats on those bridges. You haven't heard specificity on those crimes," Haseebullah said. "If we say crime is up and we criminalize the act of stopping, your crime rate naturally will increase if that's put into place. This notion that crime rates are up is not actually telling. I can assure you if this passes, there will be litigation. You have the power to work with Metro to have officers placed on those bridges permanently if the crime is so bad. That hasn't been done."

Commissioner Jim Gibson said this ordinance is "clean, clear, and direct" and that they have to trust that LVMPD will be "fair and equitable" in how it's enforced.

"It is my view that with the kind of education that will occur there that we won't have issues."