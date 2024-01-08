Retired LVMPD lieutenant breaks down new pedestrian bridge ordinance

A new ordinanceis in place, making it a crime to for people to stop on pedestrian bridges across the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said this is in place to reduce crime, since they say it's on the rise across the Strip. Police said the pedestrian bridges are seeing some of the largest spikes in crime.

"I believe this law will make it safer for tourism in Las Vegas," said retired LVMPD Lt. Randy Sutton.

Between 2018 and 2022, police said they've received nearly twice as many disorderly offense calls on pedestrian bridges than any other sidewalk space on the strip.

"These pedestrian walkways have become very dangerous. There have been robberies that have taken place here. There have been stabbings. There have been attacks," Sutton said.

Police said theft is also one of the biggest issues on the bridges. However, in December 2023, police data showed property crimes are down year-to-date in their coverage area. There were 900 fewer thefts and 300 fewer robberies.

Despite that, police said the pedestrian bridges continue to be a focus, especially since there are challenges to enforce them.

"For officers, there is a challenge of not being able to see what's is happening on the bridges, when they're on foot patrol or on the street below," LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told Clark County Commissioners.

"So the reason for the law is to give the police the ability to have some type of control," Sutton said.

The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor charge if you stop on any pedestrian bridge, the elevators, stairs and escalators connected to them, and 20 feet around that space. That means police can fine you up to $1,000 or arrest you and put you in jail for up to six months.

Athar Haseebullah, the Executive Director of ACLU of Nevada, said that's too harsh of a punishment and said the ordinance doesn't explain what it takes to face those charges.

"If someone stops to ask someone stops to ask someone to take their picture because they want a picture on the overpass, they would be a criminal because of this ordinance," Haseebullah said.

However, police said that's not the case.

"It's not meant for people taking selfies. It's not meant for the people who are doing innocent things," Sutton said.

Officials with ACLU of Nevada said they will sue the county over this ordinance because of several concerns including equity and first amendment rights. As for now, the ordinance will remain in place.