'A bright and expansive future': Nevada State celebrates one year as a university

HENDERSON (KTNV) — July 1 marks the one year anniversary for Nevada State as a university.

The formerly named Nevada State College made the transition to a university last July after Governor Joe Lombardo signed the unanimously passed Senate Bill 273 into law.

Back in May, the four-year, public institution celebrated its first graduating Class of 2024 as a university—conferring more than 840 degrees to 822 graduates across more than 65 majors and minors.

Positively Las Vegas Nevada State celebrates first graduating class since becoming a university Jarah Wright

“It’s been a momentous year for Nevada State University, as we stand on the threshold of a bright and expansive future, providing a more affordable and flexible path to higher education,” said Nevada State University President Dr. DeRionne Pollard. “Becoming a university has empowered us to continue broadening our horizons and deepening our commitment to academic excellence while forging paths for the next generation of students.”

While Nevada State may hold the new university title, the higher education institution has served Nevadans for more than 20 years.

The university said among their more than 8,500 alumni, 80 percent remain in the state in critical workforce roles such as teachers and nurses.

“Being part of the first graduating class since Nevada State transitioned from a college to a university was such an honor,” said Trinity Stewart, a Nevada State University alumna. “My experience at Nevada State was nothing short of rewarding and I'm grateful for the education that I received.”