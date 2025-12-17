LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mild. That is shaping up to be the best way to describe the weather as we finish out the year in Las Vegas.

We've consistently had highs in the 70s over the past week after a chilly start to December.

Las Vegas has already logged six days of 70° or more this month:



Dec. 10: 73°

Dec. 11: 74°

Dec. 12: 72°

Dec. 13: 70°

Dec. 15: 71°

Dec. 16: 70°

This is the most 70° days a December in Las Vegas has seen since 1980.

WATCH | Justin Bruce breaks down the record high temps we've seen so far this month:

70° days less than two weeks from Christmas? Sounds like the holidays in Las Vegas

But it's not even over yet. We have three more days with highs in the 70s expected over the next week:



Dec. 17: 71°

Dec. 18: 70°

Dec. 22: 70°

If the forecast pans out, that would get us to nine days in the 70s in December 2025, tying December 1980 for the record.

For context, an average December brings one day of 70° or more, and last year we didn't have any days that mild.

