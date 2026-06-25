6 adults displaced, 2 cats rescued following fire near Duneville Street and Reno Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a structure fire that left six adults displaced on Wednesday.



Dispatch was notified of the event around 3 p.m. this evening, and responding crew members found a "two-story, multi-family dwelling with smoke and fire coming from the first floor," CCFD said.

Clark County Fire Department

Property management assisted the adults affected by this incident, according to CCFD. No injuries were reported.

Clark County Fire Department

Two cats were also rescued during the fire, with one requiring medical attention at the scene before reuniting with their owner "in stable condition," CCFD said.

Clark County Fire Department

This is the second fire Channel 13 has tracked today, with the first happening in the 900 block of Calville Estates Court around 11:30 a.m.