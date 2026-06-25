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6 adults displaced, 2 cats rescued following fire near Duneville Street and Reno Avenue

6 adults displaced, two cats rescued following fire near Duneville Street and Reno Avenue
Clark County Fire Department
6 adults displaced, two cats rescued following fire near Duneville Street and Reno Avenue
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a structure fire that left six adults displaced on Wednesday.

Dispatch was notified of the event around 3 p.m. this evening, and responding crew members found a "two-story, multi-family dwelling with smoke and fire coming from the first floor," CCFD said.

6 adults displaced, two cats rescued following fire near Duneville Street and Reno Avenue

Property management assisted the adults affected by this incident, according to CCFD. No injuries were reported.

6 adults displaced, two cats rescued following fire near Duneville Street and Reno Avenue

Two cats were also rescued during the fire, with one requiring medical attention at the scene before reuniting with their owner "in stable condition," CCFD said.

6 adults displaced, two cats rescued following fire near Duneville Street and Reno Avenue

This is the second fire Channel 13 has tracked today, with the first happening in the 900 block of Calville Estates Court around 11:30 a.m.

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