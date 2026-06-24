Authorities confirm explosion led to fire at Henderson home, one hospitalized with serious injuries

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Authorities have confirmed that an explosion happened at a Henderson home on Wednesday, leading to multiple engines responding to the fire.

Henderson fire confirmed they responded to a residential fire in the 900 block of Calville Estates Court, near the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Athens.

WATCH the full briefing here:

FULL PRESSER: Authorities confirm explosion led to fire at Henderson home,

Fire Chief Scott Vivier shared that at around 11:30 a.m., authorities from Henderson Fire and Henderson Police responded and learned the explosion had happened in the garage.

They also learned six people lived in the home, including two adults and four children.

The male adult was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Vivier said. The other five people, as well as two dogs, were evacuated safely.

During the fire response, temporary evacuations were put in place at a nearby shopping mall, but those have since been lifted.

Authorities are still working to learn the cause of the explosion, and the investigation is ongoing.