4th of July Celebrations continue downtown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of lights just got brighter over the holiday weekend. Las Vegas was jammed pack with events and visitors, giving businesses a much needed financial boost.

A fun filled day and a spectacular firework show at night, Las Vegas pulled out all of the stops over the holiday weekend.

Downtown Container Park and the businesses on the property usually have more business in the cooler months but saw a large number of visitors this 4th of July weekend.

"We have been looking at the foot traffic numbers and we have had thousands of people come into the park. We’ve seen a lot more tourist. It’s usually a lot of locals but we’ve been seeing a lot of tourist," says Container Park general manager James Gonzales

Here at container park you can enjoy great eats and drinks while checking out local boutiques and shops under the light-filled sky.

On the 4th they stayed open late and people were able to enjoy the fireworks and live entertainment.

The party continued into the next day...

"You can come in and grab some gelato or bubble tea to cool down but we have a lot of adults come in for the bottomless mimosas at Downtown Terrace. Also Oak & Ivy and Bin 702. It also doesn’t hurt to grab a taco and margarita from Pinches Tacos. We’ve definitely seen a higher amount of foot traffic in those areas. You can see it not just physically but revenue has increased as well," said Gonzales

Container park is planning on bringing back favorites like their wine walks, beer walks, live entertainment and kids events as temperatures start to cool down.

In the meantime they are still active in the local scene with live entertainment and vendors that you can check out here.

