Miley Cyrus performs on 4th of July at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with a performance by Miley Cyrus in the brand-new Ayu Dayclub by Zouk Group.

The performance was concluded by a spectacular firework display and continued the property’s Grand Opening celebrations, which kicked off on June 24th for the opening of the resort.

Cyrus’s headlining show was broadcast on the resort’s 100,000-square-foot LED Screen – one of the largest exterior LED displays in the U.S. – for Las Vegas Boulevard onlookers and partygoers to join in on the action.

VIPs and celebrities came out in full force to watch Cyrus’ live performance, including: Tiësto, Hailey Clauson Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Vinny Guadagnino, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet and Tina Louise.

