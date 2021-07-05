Watch
Miley Cyrus performs on 4th of July at Resorts World Las Vegas

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World L
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 04: Miley Cyrus headlines the 4th of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with a performance by Miley Cyrus in the brand-new Ayu Dayclub by Zouk Group.

The performance was concluded by a spectacular firework display and continued the property’s Grand Opening celebrations, which kicked off on June 24th for the opening of the resort.

Cyrus’s headlining show was broadcast on the resort’s 100,000-square-foot LED Screen – one of the largest exterior LED displays in the U.S. – for Las Vegas Boulevard onlookers and partygoers to join in on the action.

VIPs and celebrities came out in full force to watch Cyrus’ live performance, including: Tiësto, Hailey Clauson Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Vinny Guadagnino, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet and Tina Louise.

