13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For July 2-8, 2021

Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in Las Vegas for the week of July 2-8, 2021:

1. The Legacy Club at Circa hotel-casino is hosting its first-ever Fourth of July weekend celebration from July 2 to 4. Guests can enjoy a variety of cocktails, including the Desert Sunset made with Russell’s Reserve 10 year and The Star of The Show made with Tito’s handmade vodka. The Legacy Club will give visitors a 360-degree vantage point for the city’s various firework displays. General admission is $250 per person from 7 to 11 p.m. Tables are also available starting at $2,000.

2. Springs Preserve is reopening its indoor areas to the public July 2. Visitors will now be able to check out the ORIGEN Museum’s galleries and exhibits and the Big Spring Theater and participate in educational demonstrations throughout the Springs Preserve. The gift shop will also reopen and the trackless train ride will operate on an abbreviated schedule. The Sustainability Gallery, including the Nature Exchange, the WaterWorks interactive exhibit, and indoor areas at Boomtown 1905, including the historic railroad cottages, will remain closed until further notice.

3. First Friday is happening July 2 in downtown Las Vegas. The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated 40 First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with the stage. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. There will also be a pop-up vaccination site at the event.

4. Rail Explorers Las Vegas is kicking off their Neon Lights Tour on July 2. Guests on the Neon Lights Night Tour will revel in lighting up the night as they pedal their neon-adorned rail bike. In addition, guests are encouraged to bring their best blacklight attire and glow sticks. For the July Fourth weekend, a local food truck will also be on hand offering mouthwatering dishes and drinks July 2, 3 and 4.

5. On The Record at Park MGM is reopening July 2. he venue will operate on Fridays and Saturdays, opening at 10 p.m. (guests must be 21 years of age or older). Additionally, Industry Nights at On The Record, scheduled on Wednesday evenings, will relaunch later in July; details to be announced at a later date. Conjuring a feeling of nostalgia inspired by different musical eras, the 11,000-square-foot three-room On The Record is a hidden club experience.

6. Las Vegas local DJ Mike Carbonell will provide the entertainment July 2 at Emporium Arcade Bar inside AREA15. Carbonell has worked in some of the city’s most prestigious nightclubs and performed with artists like Lil Jon, R3hab and Knife Party.

7. Pro basketball player turned artist Rod Benson will host a pop-up art exhibit titled “Neon Black 2” at The Herbert in downtown Las Vegas beginning July 2. The exhibit explores Black hair and identity. It ends July 17.

8. Daniel Bonte & The Bona Fide is performing July 2 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country. Additionally, line dancing is back. They have free line dance lessons at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Doors open at 7 p.m. July 2.

9. Comedians Robert Kelly and Kurt Metzger perform July 2 and 3 at The Comedy Works inside The Plaza hotel-casino. Performances are at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Kelly was most recently seen on Netflix’s season 2 of “The Degenerates” and on tour with Kreeps With Kids. Metzger performs regularly in New York City and was a writer for Chappelle’s Show.

10. America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration is happening at 9 a.m. July 3 on Hillpointe Road. It will start at Hills Center Drive. This year’s event has been reimagined as a 30-minute energetic mobile show incorporating dynamic parade floats, giant inflatable balloons and choreographed performances. According to parade organizers, while this event will be smaller in scale, the pageantry and patriotic spirit of previous parades will be on full display.

11. Red Penny Arcade is performing July 3 in The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside The Mob Museum. Red Penny Arcade is a dynamic musical quartet that delivers a huge range of popular music from every imaginable era and genre, set in a 1920-40s style.

The Underground offers an immersive 1920s-inspired experience like none other.

12. Wet ’n’ Wild is celebrating the 4th of July with a fireworks show at 8:45 p.m. Before the show, recording artist Keelie Walker will perform at the park starting at 6:30 p.m. Walker released her debut EP “The Girls Night” last February. The water park will be open until 10 p.m.

13. Lake Las Vegas is celebrating the 4th of July with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Before the fireworks, Reflection bay is hosting a 4th of July BBQ celebration starting at 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy a full dinner and reserved seating areas on the beach. There are two basic packages — the family 4-pack beach lawn package and family 4-pack event lawn package.

