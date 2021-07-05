WATCH: 4th of July fireworks in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the Fourth of July and fireworks will be visible around the Las Vegas valley throughout the night.

Fireworks are expected to start at 9 p.m in the Henderson area. There will be fireworks at Galleria at Sunset mall, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Lake Las Vegas and M Resort hotel-casino

RELATED: Fourth of July events & fireworks in Las Vegas | 2021

WATCH FIREWORKS AT GREEN VALLEY

A New Year's Eve-style fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip will begin at 11 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from the rooftops of several hotel-casino properties on the Las Vegas Boulevard. Last year's New Year's Eve show was canceled because of the pandemic.