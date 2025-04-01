LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of locals drive on Boulder Highway every day in the southeast, but it's a roadway that's become increasingly dangerous. In just March alone, three fatal crashes have claimed lives.

A driver was killed Monday morning, a pedestrian hit and left for dead just days ago, and another life lost earlier this month near Dalhart Avenue.

3 deaths in 1 month on Boulder Highway. What is being done to stop more fatal crashes?

With safety concerns rising, I talked with people who live in the area who want to know what will it take to stop the deaths on this once key route into Las Vegas?

"It's a very dangerous road. People go flying through here and they don’t stop,” said local resident Brandy Monson.

Brandy Monson lives near Boulder Highway and is understandably concerned.

Abel Garcia: When you hear there are three fatal incidents on this road this month, what comes to mind for you?

Brandy Monson: It is scary 'cause I walk around here all the time.

Another local resident, Carolyn Gallafent, said the problems on Boulder Highway aren't new. She said the road's wide design encourages speeding, and pedestrians often struggle to cross safely.

“They try to beat the light, they are are just erratic and rude drivers," Gallafent said.

Further south on Boulder Highway in the city of Henderson's jurisdiction, I wanted to learn more about the transformation of the highway. A city spokesperson told me the project is already six months in and expected to be complete in two and half years.

The Reimagine Boulder Highway project aims to slow traffic and make the corridor safer for pedestrians and transit riders.

The project will be from Wagonwheel Drive to Tulip Falls Drive, just south of Russell Road.

The plan includes dedicated bus rapid transit lanes, safe pedestrian crossings, new traffic signals, wider sidewalks and better lighting — all designed to slow speeds and reduce accidents like the one Monson was in two years ago.

"Around DI [Desert Inn] and Boulder I got hit by a lady. She didn’t stop at the stop sign and she went right past me," Monson said.

Those who live and drive along Boulder Highway said they're left hoping they won't be the next victim.

“People just need to pay attention," Monson said.

