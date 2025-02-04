Sunset Road reopens as Reimagine Boulder Highway project moves ahead of schedule

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A portion of the Reimagine Boulder Highway project has finished early, allowing drivers to have an easier time getting around Henderson.

Sunset Road, east and west of Boulder Highway, reopened today, eight days ahead of schedule.

Crews worked double shifts to reopen Sunset as early as possible, according to the city of Henderson. This portion of the project began in November.

The project broke ground last summer but has been in development since 2020.

Other segments of the project are still undergoing construction, so drivers are still encouraged to use navigation apps for the most updated traffic conditions when traveling in the area.

For more information on the project, visit www.ReimagineBoulderHighway.com.