Reimagine Boulder Highway Project construction continues. Here are the latest closures.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The city of Henderson is continuing its work to improve Boulder Highway.

Starting Tuesday morning, Sunset Road is closed in both directions east of Boulder Highway to Burns Road. Crews are installing a storm drain at the intersection to alleviate flooding in the area.

The closure is expected to last 90 days. Boulder Highway and Sunset Road west of Boulder Highway will stay open in both directions.

There are alternate routes you can take to avoid the closure. You can access I-11 using Galleria Drive, and take Warm Springs Road to access Gibson Road.

The closure is part of the Reimagine Boulder Highway Project that started in August. There are also six median access closures currently in place along Boulder Highway at:



Sturm Street

St. Peter Apostle Church

The USPS/Pep Boys/Signature Preparatory School

Henderson Plaza

Summit on Boulder Apartments

Museum Drive

Construction for the Reimagine Boulder Highway is expected to continue into 2027. During the first year, the city says they'll be working on the installation and removal of certain utilities like storm drains, water and electrical. That work is set to continue into next year.

For more information about the project, you can visit the official website here.