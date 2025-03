LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a wreck near Boulder Highway that killed at least one person.

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned the incident happened between two trucks in the area of Boulder Highway and South Sandhill Road.

Authorities said one driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver remained at the scene, police said, and impairment is not suspected at this time.

Please avoid the area as the investigation continues.