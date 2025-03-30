2 pedestrians dead after separate hit-and-run collisions, Las Vegas police searching for vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two pedestrians are dead following separate hit-and-run collisions in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Officials are asking the public for help to identify the vehicles and suspects.

First fatal collision

Saturday around 7:47 p.m., Metro said a 64-year-old pedestrian using a personal mobility device was struck while crossing McLeod Drive at Pecos-McLeod Interconnect.

Metro said an unknown vehicle was driving eastbound on McLeod and failed to yield right of way as they approached the intersection. According to Metro, the pedestrian was inside a marked crosswalk when the vehicle struck him, pushing him across the intersection to the northeast corner.

The vehicle fled the scene, likely going northbound on Pecos-McLeod Interconnect, Metro said.

An ambulance took the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.



Second fatal collision

Less than one hour later around 8:35 p.m., Metro said a second fatal hit-and-run occurred on Boulder Highway at East Tropicana Avenue involving multiple vehicles.

Metro said video surveillance shows a 67-year-old pedestrian crossing Boulder Highway inside a crosswalk but failing to obey the pedestrian traffic signal.

A 2007 Toyota Corolla driving southbound on Boulder Highway then struck the pedestrian as he entered the car's path, Metro said, pushing him into the roadway. Then, Metro said a second, unidentified vehicle behind the Toyota ran over the pedestrian and continued driving southbound on Boulder Highway.

Metro said they believe the unidentified vehicle could be a white 2012-2022 Volkswagen Passat.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Surveillance video still shows what is believed to be a white 2012-2022 Volkswagen Passat on the night of March 29, 2025. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are searching for this suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run investigation on the same night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Photo shows a white Volkswagen Passat. This photo serves as a reference picture for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run investigation on March 29, 2025, on Boulder Highway at East Tropicana Avenue.

Metro said the driver of the Toyota stayed on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

Despite live-saving measures, Metro said the pedestrian died at the scene.

Both collisions remain under investigation by Metro's Collision Investigation Section.

They mark the 41st and 42nd traffic-related fatalities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2025.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-4088 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOFNV.com or use the mobile app 'P3'. Message and Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.