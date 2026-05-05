2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket holders could get some money back

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People that had tickets to night one of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix could receive some money back.

That's due to a class action lawsuit that could soon be settled between Formula 1, Liberty Media, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and ticket holders.

You may remember this all stemmed from the first practice session of the 2023 event and the infamous water valve cover that was ran over by then-Ferrari, and now-Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

The incident caused the first practice session to be canceled and the second practice session to be significantly delayed Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Because the delay was so long, fan areas were closed at 1:30 a.m., which means many left the track before the second practice session.

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The next day, several fans also filed a class action lawsuit, claiming they should be reimbursed for not being allowed to watch the second session.

Attorney Steve Dimopoulos, from the Dimopoulos Law Firm, is one of several attorneys representing the class. Channel 13 reached out to him to learn more.

Who is eligible to receive payments?

"The class includes individuals or entities who: (i) purchased a Thursday-Only Ticket or a Three-Day Ticket directly from LVGP, or possessed a transferred Thursday-Only Ticket or Three-Day Ticket received from a person or entity who originally purchased such ticket from LVGP, and (ii) attended Day One of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix by scanning such ticket for entry before 11:59:59 p.m. on November 16, 2023.

If class members purchased their ticket directly from Defendants or purchased their ticket on Ticketmaster, whether through the primary or secondary market, they will automatically receive a payment. If class members possessed a ticket received from someone else, meaning they did not purchase it directly from Defendants or on Ticketmaster, they need to submit a claim form by August 27, 2026."

How would someone know whether they need to file a claim?

"All persons or entities who meet the above class definition are automatically class members unless they choose to opt out. Whether a claim form is required depends on how the person obtained the ticket, as described above."

How much money could ticket holders get back?

"Because the claims period has not yet ended, final payment amounts are not yet known."

Where can I learn more?

You can learn more about how this process works, get documents to file a claim, look at court documents, and have other questions answered by clicking this link.

There will be a final approval hearing in federal court on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. where a judge will rule on the fairness of the Settlement and will also hear any proper objections related to the settlement.