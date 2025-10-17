$183M in state housing funds intended to expand affordable communities throughout Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — By the end of this year, $183 million will be made available to home builders to help bring more affordable housing to the Las Vegas Valley.

The money is expected to help fund communities like Decatur Commons Family Apartments, where I met Valerie Hawkins. She has lived in this west valley affordable apartment complex for the past three years.

“It’s a beautiful property," said Hawkins. "I have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and I’m really loving it.”

Many of her neighbors tell me they agree.

“Coming here and moving to this property, I think it would work out great for a lot of families, not just myself," said James Potter, who was moving into the Decatur Commons complex on Thursday.

This community (and several similar properties that you can see here) were all built and are managed by the nonprofit Nevada HAND.

“Having a safe, decent place to live that you can afford is very important," Nevada HAND president & CEO Audra Hamernik told me.

Hamernik says with the new funding, you'll see more of communities like Decatur Commons. But it's not just Nevada HAND that could get the money. Let's break it all down:

This money is coming from Gov. Joe Lombardo's housing bill, AB 540, that was introduced during the 2025 legislative session. It was signed into law in June and is now in effect.

The new law appropriates $133 million for the development and construction of new "attainable" homes statewide, to provide financial assistance for low- to moderate-income properties, aid in land acquisition, provide home buyer assistance for essential workers, and matches grants to increase attainable homes.

The law will also create $50 million in bonds to fund affordable/attainable housing infrastructure. This money is intended to help reduce home prices and buyer costs for projects built in special districts.

What is "attainable" housing?

Attainable homes are affordable homes for residents at several income levels. The state now defines attainable homes to include the most vulnerable Nevadans, with incomes below 30% of the area median income, and essential workers statewide who earn up to 150% of the area median income. (In 2025, the average median income for the Las Vegas area is $77,375, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Thirty percent of that would be $21,450, and 150% is $116,062.)

"Essential workers," as defined in this law, include professions like teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and similar industries.

Nonprofit and for-profit companies, plus housing divisions across our state, are eligible to apply for this money.

“We have about 1,700 units in the pipeline right now. We have several that are shovel-ready, and we’ll be applying for these funds," Hamernik said.

Hawkins says it's going to be great for our community.

“I think it’s very necessary. It’s going to be much appreciated from the government if they’re going to do that," Hawkins said.

Plans for the 2026 appropriation of these funds are expected to begin next spring.