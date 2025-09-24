10-year-old builds innovative library at local school to make reading fun and accessible for kids

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One kid in the valley is bringing fun to literacy through an innovative approach that's changing how children experience reading.

10-year-old Justyn Boumah has created the Justyn Boumah Library at FuturEdge Academy. It's one of several libraries he's built around the world, but the first one here in a local school.

I spoke with Justyn about this library, which is designed for so much more than just reading.

Young Entrepreneur Creates Fun Library Space to Boost Childhood Literacy

"The Justyn Boumah library is an open space where kids get to eat, read, run, jump, basically throw a party in their library," Justyn said.

He says it's important because literacy matters, and this is a way that makes it accessible for kids. His family says donations have helped them build libraries and they hope to continue doing more in the future.

"Our goal is to help kids read at least by third grade," Justyn said.

He is certainly on his way, and in the same way Justyn is focused on childhood literacy, so are we.

