1 October memorial design teams unveiling proposed concepts to the public next month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The process is continuing to move toward a permanent 1 October memorial.

Clark County officials said the five design teams selected by the 1 October Memorial Committee are getting close to being finished with their proposals for a memorial.

That includes designs from Aaron Neubert Architects+studioSTIGSGAARD, JCJ Architecture, OLIN, Paul Murdoch Architects and SWA Group.

According to the county, those proposed concepts will be unveiled to the public as part of an exhibit that opens June 5, in the Rotunda Gallery at the Clark County Government Center.

That's off of Grand Central Parkway and Bonneville Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

The county said the exhibit will be up through September 7 and is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Officials added that right now is the second phase of a three-phase process.

There will be additional events in the coming months to inform the public about these proposal.s

On June 14, the five design teams will host 40-minute presentations that are open to the public to describe their proposals. That's at the Clark County Government Center Chambers from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From June 15 to June 29, the 1 October Memorial Committee will request public input through an online survey that will ask whether the concepts meet the committee's mission, vision and goals for the permanent memorial.

On July 26, the 1 October Memorial Committee is scheduled to meet at 9 .m. and deliberate on a design recommendations and on Sept. 5, the commission will submit its recommendation for a design to the County Commission.

The recommended design is scheduled to be on display from Sept. 11 through Oct. 19.

The county said the public can reach out to the teams directly to find out about additional community engagement activities they may be hosting as they wrap up the design process this month.