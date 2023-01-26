Phase two of 1 October Memorial finally underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Phase two of the three phase process for the 1 October Memorial is now underway.

The five semi-finalist design teams met at the committee meeting, Wednesday, to introduce themselves to committee members, survivors, and supporters.

“We're in good hands,” said Tennille Pereira, chairman on the 1 October committee.

She says after Wednesdays meeting, she's confident the memorial is on the right track.

The five teams (can be found here) showcased previous projects, insight of plans for the memorial, and opened up for public input and ideas.

The proposals will be unveiled later this year in June.