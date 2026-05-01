SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents in southwest Las Vegas say ongoing issues involving the unhoused community at West Flamingo Park are impacting safety and cleanliness.

For the second day in a row, KTNV reporter Shakeria Hawkins returned to the park, where neighbors say little has changed.

“This is my second day here, and the situation involving the unhoused community hasn’t changed much,” Hawkins reported.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas residents raise concerns over growing unhoused community at park

Southwest Las Vegas residents raise concerns over growing unhoused community at park

Some residents say the concerns are hard to ignore.

“They seem to attract a number of homeless people… they’re either in the parking lot or gathered on the grass,” said nearby resident Cindy Bryant.

The story first came to light after a Channel 13 viewer contacted the station, raising concerns about encampments, trash, and a growing number of people staying in the park. The viewer also claimed nearby neighbors have experienced issues like stolen mail and packages.

Southwest Las Vegas Residents raise safety concerns over growing encampment at West Flamingo Park Shakeria Hawkins

After visiting the park, Hawkins spoke with families who say the situation is affecting their daily visits.

“It’s not hard to see… when you come to the park with your kids and they’re 15, 20 feet away,” one father said.

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“The park is not clean,” another added.

Hawkins brought those concerns directly to Michael Naft, who met her at the park to address the issue.

“This is something I’m dealing with every day,an d it’s frustrating. These parks are built for the community, for people to feel safe,” Naft said.

He says enforcement and cleanup efforts are happening regularly.

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“We take this very seriously. We have parks maintenance out here daily, and Metro’s Spring Valley area command responds here seven days a week,” Naft explained.

Naft also emphasized that while parks are public spaces, behavior matters.

“People are allowed to be in the park, but what’s not allowed is creating an unsafe environment,” he said.

Despite concerns, some residents say the situation is more complex.

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“It’s more sad than scary,” one mother said.

Others agree the presence is noticeable but not always disruptive.

“They don’t really bother anyone or ask for money, but they definitely gather here,” Bryant added.

County officials encourage residents to report concerns, as they continue balancing enforcement, cleanup, and connecting people with services.