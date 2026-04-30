SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Channel 13 viewer and southwest Las Vegas resident says a popular community park is no longer feeling safe, pointing to a growing homeless encampment and worsening conditions.

At West Flamingo Park, residents say trash buildup, scattered belongings, and an increasing number of unhoused individuals are making it difficult to enjoy the space.

WATCH | Residents raise safety concerns over growing encampment at West Flamingo Park

Southwest Las Vegas residents raise safety concerns over growing encampment at West Flamingo Park

“They seem to attract a number of homeless people… they’re either in the parking lot or gathered on the grass,” said Cindy Bryant, who lives just a few blocks away.

Bryant says she frequently visits the park’s senior center to swim, but has noticed a change in recent months.

“They used to walk into the pool area where the picnic tables are and sleep… it became a problem, so they had to lock those doors,” she said.

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Other parkgoers share similar concerns, describing a growing encampment and visible trash throughout the area. Even families say they’ve noticed the impact.

“The park is not clean,” one father said.

Still, not everyone at the park is causing problems. Doug, who says he sometimes stays at the park, told Channel 13 he tries to be respectful and keep his space clean.

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“I don’t want to look like a bum… I clean up… I’m just like anyone else out here,” Doug said.

“There’s other people out here pushing carts… they get chased out. I mind my P’s and Q’s, I don’t get into trouble.”

Clark County officials and Las Vegas Metro Police were contacted for comment but have not yet responded.

A Parks and Recreation employee told Channel 13 that county security patrols the park several times a week and often asks individuals to leave. However, residents say some return within hours.

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“It’s especially busy in the morning… I don’t know if they stayed all night,” Bryant added.

In the meantime, officials say residents can report concerns through the FixIt Clark County system online or via the mobile app.

For some, like Doug, the park remains a place they continue to return to.

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“I was here before… I left, and when I came back, people were still here,” he said.

Channel 13 will continue to follow up with county officials and provide updates as they become available.

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