SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS — As Southern Nevada continues to battle a growing mental health and substance abuse crisis, one residential behavioral health facility in southwest Las Vegas says it’s working to help people before they reach rock bottom.

The story comes after recent concerns over homelessness in the southwest valley, including growing encampments near Flamingo Park. While covering that issue, Channel 13 looked into what resources are available for people struggling with mental health and addiction before they end up homeless, hospitalized, or in jail.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas recovery home aims to help residents before crisis hits

Southwest Las Vegas recovery home aims to help residents before crisis hits

“Dealing with mental health challenges and substance abuse is difficult enough… but not having a stable place to live can make recovery even harder,” said Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins.

One of the people seeking help is 33-year-old Majee Dennie, who has been staying at Icarus Behavioral Health for the past two months.

“What keeps me going is my children,” Dennie said.

KTNV

Dennie says he checked himself into the program after struggling with his mental health.

“I was diagnosed with bipolar type 1,” he said.

The four-bedroom home, located in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood, houses up to 10 people at a time and is designed to provide structure and support in a residential setting.

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During a previous story about homelessness in the area, one resident described the growing issue near Flamingo Park.

“They don’t really bother anyone or ask for money, but they definitely gather here,” said Cindy Bryant.

Southwest Las Vegas Residents raise safety concerns over growing encampment at West Flamingo Park Shakeria Hawkins

That growing need is what led Hawkins to explore options available before people reach a crisis point.

Vonella Jenkins, executive director of the facility, says many residents come there before their struggles escalate further.

“This is where they can come before they hit rock bottom,” Jenkins said.

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Dennie says the program has helped remove distractions and allowed him to focus on recovery.

“It’s a new experience doing residential where I’m removing myself from the world,” he said.

Jenkins says the goal is to create an environment that feels more like a home than an institution.

“They make menus, everyone cooks their food together. I actually like the home setting, and I think a lot of clients have found that too because it doesn’t feel institutionalized,” Jenkins said.

KTNV

Staff say many clients come to the facility before their situation leads to homelessness, hospitalization, or jail. The program also works to connect residents with long-term community resources and support systems.

For Dennie, the experience has become an opportunity to rebuild his life.

“I’m very grateful,” he said. “They take care of all your needs so you can really focus on your mental health and emotional health and come out of this situation a better person.”