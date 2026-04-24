LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Clark County School District prepares to roll out new school start times, families across southwest Las Vegas are continuing to react, some with concern, others with cautious optimism.

The changes are part of a district-wide shift that will affect the daily routines of thousands of students and parents.

For Alicia Garcia, a mother of five, the adjustment could be especially challenging.

WATCH | She shared those concerns with Shakeria Hawkins:

New CCSD start times spark mixed reactions from southwest Las Vegas families

“It’s not going to work for us,” Garcia said.

Garcia has children across multiple grade levels, including elementary, middle, and high school. She says the new schedule could complicate her mornings, particularly for her oldest child.

“My high schooler… she’s starting at seven right now and she loves it,” Garcia said. “I’m not gonna like it though; I like her being out early.”

With staggered schedules, Garcia says managing drop-offs and coordinating carpools may become more difficult.

“The time difference… everything is gonna be so much harder… having to find carpool… it’s gonna be interesting,” she said. “I prefer how it is right now. I wish they didn’t change it.”

Still, not all parents feel the same.

“I don’t mind change at all. you never know, you just have to try it out,” said Clarence Sayumi, a father of four.

District leaders say the decision to adjust start times was based on research and aimed at improving student outcomes.

“We were the only school district in the nation that had a 7 a.m. start time… expecting our children to be in their seats ready to learn at 7 a.m.,” said Superintendent Jhone Ebert.

Ebert says the district will monitor how the changes impact students moving forward.

“We’ll be tracking the data, we’re expecting that we’ll see improved student outcomes because of the times,” she said.

Some parents have also raised concerns about managing multiple school drop-offs. Ebert says that challenge is not new.

“They’ve had to drop their kids off at multiple schools before, so I don’t see that part changing,” she said.

As for transportation, Ebert says the district is prepared.

“We don’t have a bus driver shortage right now. We will be adding bus drivers into the future,” she said.

For now, parents like Garcia say they are preparing to adjust as best they can.

“Got to roll with it, and we’ll see how it goes,” she said.

District leaders encourage parents with questions to reach out for more information as the changes take effect.