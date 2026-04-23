LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families across the Clark County School District are preparing for changes to school start times next year, but for some, that extra 30 minutes is creating new challenges.

In southwest Las Vegas, one father of four says the shift is making his already busy mornings even more complicated.

Bobby, a local parent, is among those feeling the impact. Two of his children attend William V. Wright Elementary School, while his youngest daughter is enrolled in preschool at Blue Diamond Elementary about 15 minutes away because the closer program was full.

WATCH | New CCSD start times add stress for southwest Las Vegas families juggling multiple schools

New CCSD start times add stress for southwest Las Vegas families juggling multiple schools

“I thought it would be an inconvenience because they go to two different schools,” Bobby said. “If they’re not on the list, it kind of sucks.”

His morning routine already involves coordinating different schedules. His preschooler starts earlier, while his older children begin later in the morning.

“My daughter goes to preschool and she starts an hour earlier than my two older ones, they start two hours later,” he explained.

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Starting next school year, elementary schools like William V. Wright will begin classes at 9:15 a.m., a 30-minute shift that Bobby says adds even more pressure.

Each morning now requires juggling multiple drop-offs, different start times, and making sure all four children arrive at school on time.

“It’s kind of an inconvenience at the same time,” Bobby said. “But school is a priority for them. I just want them to have the best learning.”

Local News CCSD parents question impact of changing school start times on students Tricia Kean

While some parents say the changes are frustrating, safety advocates are urging patience during the transition.

With more cars on the road at varying times, they recommend slowing down in school zones, staying alert for children, and giving yourself extra time in the morning.

Officials also note that concerns about crosswalks, signage, or school zone lights should be directed to local city or county agencies.

For now, Bobby says he’s taking it one day at a time.

“We’ll see next year how it goes,” he said.

As families adjust, experts say a little extra planning and patience can go a long way in keeping everyone safe.

Are you being affected by the new CCSD start times in the southwest area? Contact Shakeria at Shakeria.Hawkins@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.