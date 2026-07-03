SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As thousands of Nevadans and visitors prepare to celebrate America's 250th birthday, law enforcement agencies across the state are ramping up DUI enforcement and reminding drivers to make a plan before getting behind the wheel.

The increased patrols come as the Fourth of July holiday remains one of the deadliest times of year to travel.

WATCH | NSP increases DUI enforcement ahead of Fourth of July holiday weekend

Nevada State Police increase DUI enforcement ahead of Fourth of July holiday weekend

The warning hits especially close to home along Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard in southwest Las Vegas, where traffic is expected to increase throughout the holiday weekend. The area is also home to one of the valley's busiest intersections, with Metro previously identifying it among the 50 most dangerous intersections in the Las Vegas valley.

For Pahrump resident Dotty Huffman, one trip into Las Vegas was enough.

Huffman drove to the southwest valley Friday morning to pick up a friend but said she has no plans to stay in town for the holiday festivities.

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"Too much traffic and stuff… coming into Vegas over the 4th is insane and this is going to be worse."

She says avoiding the holiday traffic is one of the easiest ways she can stay safe.

"I won’t drive in Vegas. I refuse to drive around Vegas at all. I've driven all around Orange County and the L.A. freeways... but I will not drive into Vegas," she shared.

According to an analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash data, Nevada ranks as the third-deadliest state for Fourth of July driving. From 2020 through 2024, 33 people were killed on Nevada roads during the holiday period.

Nearly one-third of the drivers killed were legally intoxicated, and the deadliest hours occurred between 9 p.m. and midnight.

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Nevada State Police say impaired driving and speeding continue to be the leading causes of fatal crashes across the state.

"Unfortunately, here in Nevada, the top two contributing factors to our fatal crashes have been — and continue to be — impaired driving and speed," said Trooper Ashlee Wellman with Nevada State Police.

To help prevent more tragedies, troopers say they will have an increased presence throughout Nevada this holiday weekend, focusing on impaired, speeding and reckless drivers.

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"We're out there 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Wellman said. Troopers say 140 people have died on Nevada roadways so far this year. While that's approximately 16% lower than this time last year, officials say even one traffic death is too many.

"Our current Nevada fatality is at 140 right now. We are down 16 percent from last year, which is amazing, but one life lost is too much," Wellman said. Huffman says her holiday plans are simple.

"We're keeping things lowkey... we'll stop to get something to eat, but that's it."