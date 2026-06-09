LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As your Channel 13 Northwest Las Vegas reporter, it's my job to hear from you, and I hear all the time that road safety is one of the most important issues to northwest valley locals.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum breaks down the top five intersections in the northwest valley that saw the most crashes in May:

Metro police list the top five most dangerous Northwest Las Vegas intersections in May

"I see crazy driving everywhere. I mean, it's Vegas," longtime local Alma Hanson told me on Tuesday morning.

We're in the middle of the "100 Deadly Days of Summer," and because of that, Metro police want to make you and your family aware of some of the most dangerous intersections around the valley, sharing the top five intersections in each area command that saw the most crashes last month.

So, where are they in the Northwest? I'm glad you asked:

Ann & Centennial Center Durango & Gowan Farm & Rainbow Lake Mead & Tenaya Grand Teton & Skye Village

I came out to Ann and Centennial Center on Tuesday morning to see if locals are surprised that it tops the list.

"A little bit," Hanson said. "It is busy, but the busiest in the northwest? I guess I can kind of see that, but it does surprise me."

Hanson has lived in the northwest since 2006, and tells me she's seen more dangerous driving over the years as more people move to the area, but she hasn't seen any crashes herself, especially compared to the rest of the valley.

"You've got the Strip, Eastern, Rainbow — I see crashes there all the time, let alone the freeways," Hanson said. "It's way busier and a lot more dangerous than it would be up here."

Still, though, Hanson has this message for Northwest Valley drivers this summer: "Just watch out for pedestrians, watch out for children, don't text and drive."

That's a great message — you can never be too careful on the road, especially since Metro says some of the most common traffic citations issued last month were for speeding.