Las Vegas residents react to President Trump’s address on Iran, concerns over gas prices and economy

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS — Local reaction is pouring in across Las Vegas after President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Iran, claiming U.S. objectives are “nearing completion.”

While the speech focused on foreign policy, many residents in Southwest Las Vegas say their biggest concern is how the situation could impact their everyday lives, especially their finances.

WATCH | Las Vegas residents react to President Trump’s address on Iran

Las Vegas residents react to President Trump’s address on Iran

“I support my president 100%,” said Brian Jacobson.

Jacobson says despite rising gas prices and fluctuations in the stock market, he remains confident things will stabilize.

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“Gas is up but it’s going to come back down… the stock market fluctuates,” he said, adding, “I agree with him… 100%.”

Local News As gas prices climb, Channel 13 tracks the latest in prices and how you can save KTNV Staff

But not everyone shares that confidence.

For some residents, the impact is already being felt, particularly at the gas pump.

“Yeah, I’m showing up to the gas tank right now… it’s probably gonna be a new record for me paying for gas over $80,” said Michael Nedelcu.

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Nedelcu says the situation is frustrating and believes politics are playing a role.

“It’s just disgusting… kind of where America is right now,” he said.

Others say the uncertainty surrounding the economy is affecting both businesses and customers.

“In his first term I was actually a Trump supporter… but I don’t deal with Trump anymore,” said Jeremy Watkins, a local business owner.

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Watkins says his furniture business has taken a hit, and many of his customers are feeling financial strain.

“It seems like nobody has money… it’s just been rough right now,” he said.

Still, he remains hopeful about the future.

“It’s gonna get better… there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”

As global tensions continue, experts say markets, including oil prices, can react quickly, which may impact consumers in the short term.

For many in Las Vegas, the focus remains close to home, how much they’re paying at the pump and how far their dollar can stretch.