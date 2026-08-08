LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Common Ground Pottery is bringing its hands-on pottery experience to Southwest Las Vegas, with a second location set to open in September just off the 215 and Flamingo.

The Henderson studio opened in April 2025 and quickly built a loyal following — so much so that it filled its memberships and created a waitlist.

"When we opened our doors, I remember my business partner and I were like, we hope someone comes to the studio for the grand opening. We were not prepared for the line of people when we did the ribbon," owner Meg Mashore said.

WATCH | Common Ground Pottery opening second Las Vegas location

Common Ground Pottery expanding to Southwest Las Vegas with second location this September

That overwhelming response pushed Mashore and her business partner to start thinking bigger.

"We had to limit our membership because we filled up very quickly. So that's why my business partner and I had a conversation about opening up a second location," Mashore said.

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The new Southwest Las Vegas studio is currently under construction and will be roughly 3 times the size of the Henderson location. It will offer the same lineup of programs available at the original studio.

"We offer memberships, one-time classes, kids camps, kids' classes here, and in the new location we're going to be doing the exact same," Mashore said.

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Mashore said the Southwest Las Vegas area was a natural choice for expansion.

"The Southwest is a great place, a lot of families and a lot of schools over there, so it was a pretty easy decision," Mashore said.

The studio is planning a grand opening celebration that will include giveaways, demonstrations, and local vendors.

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"The grand opening is going to be in September, and we're looking forward to it because we're going to be offering giveaways, demonstrations and meet our team. We want to meet the community and have local vendors, so yeah, it's going to be a great time," Mashore said.

"We have hundreds of people that come through here on average," Mashore said.

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