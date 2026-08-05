LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With more sweltering heat on the way in Las Vegas, you might be starting to think about how to prepare your kids for triple-digit temperatures during the first day of school next week.

We've been under an Extreme Heat Warning for the last few weeks, and our current one is set to take us through Saturday night — right on the doorstep of kids heading back to school.

I wanted to talk with northwest valley parents to see how they're beating the heat right now, and if they're taking any extra precautions when they send their kids to the classroom.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum hears from parents and shares data around the heat warnings:

Northwest Las Vegas parents brace for more heat as kids head back to school

I caught up with lifelong locals Alex and Tori Harris while they were taking their kids to the splash pad at Trigono Hills Park near Cheyenne and the 215.

"Growing up here — being a native, born and raised — still, it's just tough to get used to and adapt to," Alex said. "You've got to keep the kids busy while school's out."

"You just try and find activities to do inside as much as you can," Tori agreed. "If you've got kids, then splash pads are a great way to cool off for a few hours during the day."

But school is right around the corner, and this heat isn't going anywhere, so I asked Alex and Tori how they're preparing their kids for the first day of school.

"Remind your kids and students to drink water throughout the day, even if they say they're not thirsty; then I'd say drink a little bit," Torri said.

"You remind them [at the park and at home] to take a break, drink water, and [at school] hopefully the staff is trained enough and can recognize when [the kids] need a break," Alex said.

Doesn't it feel like it's hotter right now than the last couple years though, especially given our seemingly perpetual heat warning?

Let's check the data!

Last year we stayed below 110 degrees for the first week of August before hitting 111 and 112 during the second week, but we were still cooling off at night.

In 2024 — our hottest year ever in Las Vegas — conditions were very similar to what we're experiencing right now in 2026, with several overnight lows in the 90s and a high topping out at 114 during the first week of August.

So with more heat on the way, Alex and Tori Harris have a message for everyone in the northwest valley.

"Just stay cool out there, try and stay cool," Alex said.

"Stay safe," said Torri.

As we head into the first week of school, if something is going on in the northwest valley that you think I should know about, send me an email: Guy@KTNV.com, or use the contact form below.